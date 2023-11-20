StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $14.79 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.84%.

Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,296,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Further Reading

