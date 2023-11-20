StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $23.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 103,655.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,647,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $627,821,000 after acquiring an additional 34,614,564 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 12.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,879,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,029,000 after purchasing an additional 899,137 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,835,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after buying an additional 352,635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,769,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,991,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,684,000 after buying an additional 2,197,928 shares during the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

