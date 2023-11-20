StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Stock Up 1.1 %
NTN stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. NTN Buzztime has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72.
About NTN Buzztime
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NTN Buzztime
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.