StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

