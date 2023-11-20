StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Performance
Shares of IPW opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. iPower has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). iPower had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iPower
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
