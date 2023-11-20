StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

Shares of IPW opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. iPower has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). iPower had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iPower

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iPower by 91.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iPower by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 76,583 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.