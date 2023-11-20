StockNews.com Lowers Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

ATO has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Atmos Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

ATO stock opened at $113.90 on Friday. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.90.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Creative Planning increased its position in Atmos Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,929,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,424,000 after purchasing an additional 62,210 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.