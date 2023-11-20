StockNews.com Upgrades Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

UGP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $4.00 to $4.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.90.

UGP stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Ultrapar Participações has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Creative Planning increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth $86,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 128.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

