Stone House Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $16,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,705 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,797,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,511,000 after acquiring an additional 383,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.33. 705,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

