Stone House Investment Management LLC Buys 1,904 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,626,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,726,057. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

