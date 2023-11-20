Stone House Investment Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.7% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.75. 7,727,223 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.62. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

