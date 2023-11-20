Stone House Investment Management LLC Invests $234,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMAY. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 713,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after buying an additional 308,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 632,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,870,000 after acquiring an additional 73,289 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 40,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 18,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 36,774 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.1 %

PMAY traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $30.51. 26,320 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.