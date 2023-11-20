Stone House Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 54,362 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,135,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.9% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,965,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,015. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.44.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

