Stratis (STRAX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $52.86 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002641 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $154.60 million and $52.86 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,049.59 or 0.05444041 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00056837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024392 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012046 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 155,468,187 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.