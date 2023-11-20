Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $4.31 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00016680 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,390.04 or 0.99929599 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011374 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000800 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036034 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

