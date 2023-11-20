Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) is Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,914,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,645 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial accounts for about 2.8% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Sun Life Financial worth $152,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

SLF traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.5637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

SLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

