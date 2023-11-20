Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $9.67.

SHO opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

