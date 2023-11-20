Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Performance
TAIT opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.
Taitron Components Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%.
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
