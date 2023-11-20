Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

TAIT opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

About Taitron Components

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Taitron Components by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.