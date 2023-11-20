Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $156.54

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.54 and last traded at $156.04, with a volume of 714326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.39.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.88.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

