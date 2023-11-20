Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,185 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $178.41 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $199.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.