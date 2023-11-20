Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 91,444 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Target worth $58,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in shares of Target by 465.3% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 12,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $129.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.79 and a 200-day moving average of $127.15.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.