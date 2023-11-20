Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $130.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.39.

TGT opened at $129.89 on Thursday. Target has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 87.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,191 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $239,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

