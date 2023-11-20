Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $142.00 at Citigroup

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $117.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.39.

Shares of Target stock opened at $129.89 on Thursday. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.79 and a 200 day moving average of $127.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 5.1% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

