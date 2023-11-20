Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.11 and last traded at $18.30. Approximately 141,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 298,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TARS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

The company has a quick ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01. The company has a market cap of $593.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $105,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,043.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 1,604 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $28,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $105,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,106 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,043.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,604 shares of company stock worth $410,312 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also

