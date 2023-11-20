TD Securities Cuts Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$6.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$6.25 to C$5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cormark decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.41.

TSE REAL traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,078. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$3.80 and a 1 year high of C$7.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$380.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

