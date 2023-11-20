Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $291,283,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 388.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,759,000 after buying an additional 5,449,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $219,838,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,988,996 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Teck Resources by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

NYSE TECK traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.63. 2,422,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

