Tether 24 Hour Volume Reaches $41.20 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 20th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $87.78 billion and $41.20 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
About Tether
Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 90,623,279,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,716,158,982 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.
Tether Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
