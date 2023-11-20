The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,658 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $15,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 397,642 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $71,741,000 after buying an additional 29,715 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,493,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of BA traded up $10.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,386,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624,916. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.53. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The company has a market cap of $132.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.38.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

