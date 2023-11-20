The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $22,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Hershey by 97,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after buying an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.40.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.48. The stock had a trading volume of 403,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,664. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $183.74 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

