The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 688.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 213,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,330,000 after purchasing an additional 186,049 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,826,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,280 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 756,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,088 shares of company stock worth $14,565,908 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.87. 1,998,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,205,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

