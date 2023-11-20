The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 12.0% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.95. 1,915,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,205,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.65. The firm has a market cap of $353.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,088 shares of company stock worth $14,565,908 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

