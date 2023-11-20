The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 9.9% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Southern by 3.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Southern by 1,073.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Southern by 3.9% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE SO opened at $69.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.38. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Several research firms have commented on SO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,405. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

