The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Position Lessened by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,862,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,079 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $177,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 120.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TD. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE TD traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.90. 769,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.66. The company has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.725 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

