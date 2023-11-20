The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Decreased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 46,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $93.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

