Thomist Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX)

Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Atlas Lithium accounts for about 0.4% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Atlas Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Atlas Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,706,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Atlas Lithium from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Atlas Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of ATLX stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.97. 100,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,191. Atlas Lithium Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.83). On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Lithium Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Lithium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates Minas Gerais Lithium Project, which consists of 57 mineral rights covering an area of 58,774 acres and located in northeastern Minas Gerais in Brazil; and Northeastern Brazil Lithium Project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres, which is located in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.