Thomist Capital Management LP Invests $4.63 Million in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 923,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,000. Clean Energy Fuels accounts for approximately 2.9% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,186,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,215,000 after buying an additional 3,613,155 shares in the last quarter. ECP ControlCo LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $13,493,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after buying an additional 2,082,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 16.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,089,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,988,000 after buying an additional 1,435,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,158,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

CLNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Shares of CLNE traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $3.68. 1,031,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,378. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.22. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $6.82.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

