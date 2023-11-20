Thomist Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,394 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000. Rio Tinto Group comprises about 1.5% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE RIO traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.26. 1,502,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average of $63.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

