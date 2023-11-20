Time Finance (LON:TIME) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.50

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 34.50 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 34.80 ($0.43), with a volume of 382865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.40).

Time Finance Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The company has a market capitalization of £32.19 million, a PE ratio of 850.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.54.

Get Time Finance alerts:

Insider Activity at Time Finance

In other Time Finance news, insider Paul Hird purchased 86,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £24,340.40 ($29,891.19). In other news, insider Paul Hird bought 86,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £24,340.40 ($29,891.19). Also, insider Ronald Russell bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £36,000 ($44,209.75). 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Time Finance

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Asset Finance and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; secured business loans; and vehicle finance solutions, as well as commercial loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Time Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.