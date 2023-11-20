Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $55.00

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 58.80 ($0.72), with a volume of 44705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.71).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Trading Up 2.3 %

Tortilla Mexican Grill Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 64.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,241.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,470.00 and a beta of 0.03.

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through owned and stores in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

