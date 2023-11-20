Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $55.00

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 58.80 ($0.72), with a volume of 44705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.71).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through owned and stores in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
