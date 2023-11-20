TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stake Lifted by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 131.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,530 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.13% of TransMedics Group worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $848,966. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Weill purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 2,708 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $180,136.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,603.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,208 shares of company stock worth $1,927,986. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMDX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.91. The company had a trading volume of 31,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,197. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.76. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.