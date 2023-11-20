TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $68.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.93.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.68. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.81%.

In other TransUnion news, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $104,790.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,738 shares of company stock valued at $287,766. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $255,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 2,182.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,620,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,608,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,079,000.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

