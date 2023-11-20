Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tredegar from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE TG opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Tredegar has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tredegar by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tredegar in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Tredegar by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Tredegar by 243.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Tredegar in the third quarter worth $30,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

