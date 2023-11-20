trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 213,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 84,951 shares.The stock last traded at $2.83 and had previously closed at $2.81.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRVG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on trivago from $6.25 to $5.80 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on trivago from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $967.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $2.8138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

