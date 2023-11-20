True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$1.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TNT.UN. CIBC cut their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares lowered True North Commercial REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TNT.UN

True North Commercial REIT Price Performance

True North Commercial REIT Announces Dividend

True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$122.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.51. True North Commercial REIT has a 52-week low of C$1.10 and a 52-week high of C$6.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0248 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is -428.57%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.