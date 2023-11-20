UBS Group Increases TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $91.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $90.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TJX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.11.

NYSE:TJX opened at $88.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average of $85.79. The company has a market capitalization of $101.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

