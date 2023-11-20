UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $170.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.31. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $150.50 and a 52 week high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. UniFirst had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 23.91%.

In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total transaction of $1,044,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,054.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 886,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $137,453,000 after acquiring an additional 90,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in UniFirst by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in UniFirst by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in UniFirst by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,093 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

