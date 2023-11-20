Uniswap (UNI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.07 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and $90.50 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $5.23 or 0.00014057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 588,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.1859005 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 859 active market(s) with $84,469,327.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

