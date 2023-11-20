Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Sold by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. reduced its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,177,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,036 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $18,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Universal Insurance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Price Performance

NYSE:UVE opened at $16.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $480.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.79. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $20.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.48 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $322,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,285,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,736,582.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $322,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,285,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,736,582.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,035.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UVE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Insurance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.