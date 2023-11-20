Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSE UTI opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.10 million, a P/E ratio of 104.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 7,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $64,743.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.7% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 116.5% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 60,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,576 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 8.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 15.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 55,608 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

