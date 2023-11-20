Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,692,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,379 shares during the period. Unum Group comprises approximately 6.1% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 1.89% of Unum Group worth $176,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,166 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of UNM opened at $42.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

