Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.92.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,104 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $39,144,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,423 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after acquiring an additional 858,886 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,323,000 after acquiring an additional 577,291 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

